Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting

Simply amazing! My 15yr old son made this with your Bourbon-Browned Buttercream for our Christmas dessert. We swapped Jack Daniels whiskey for the bourbon and used Ghiradelli baking cocoa in the cake. We swooned over the decadent frosting and already have about six different plans to use it with other things - and just rolling in it hasn't been ruled out, lol. He chose this to make because his father loves all things chocolate and I prefer variety and love buttercream and notes of alcohol infused cooking. This was the perfect finale for our big first Christmas in our new house.