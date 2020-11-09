Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
Up your chocolate cake game with a splash of bourbon.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It’s safe to say that this fantastic layer cake is a bourbon-lover’s dream come true. Our Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Browned Buttercream Frosting is full of heavenly combinations and perfect pairings. Bourbon, chocolate, and browned butter: How could we ever resist?
A substantial dose of bourbon in both the cake layers and the icing imparts a stunning, oaky flavor to this towering cake. In the cake layers, bourbon and cocoa mingle together to create a sponge that’s deeply rich and decadent (here, the bourbon works double-duty to add both flavor and moisture). In the buttercream, nutty brown butter underscores the essence of the bourbon; we’d venture to say that the bourbon-browned buttercream frosting makes this cake truly memorable.
Like many of our favorite boozy desserts, this festive layer cake is meant for year-round celebrations. Paired with our Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls, you’ve got a very spirited holiday dessert spread. If this is your first time attempting a layer cake, don’t fret: We have lots of tips on how to stack and frost a layer cake like a pro.
Serve your finished cake with a cup of coffee or, of course, a glass of Southern bourbon.