Bourbon and sugar, reduced into a sticky-sweet sauce that we can pour over anything and everything? Sign us up. This Bourbon-Caramel Sauce is the stuff of dreams. Our Test Kitchen developed this sauce to top our silky-smooth Vanilla Custards , but let’s face it, the caramel is truly the star of the show.

If you’ve never made caramel before, it’s not as intimidating as it may seem. You start by combining sugar and water in a saucepan. At this stage, it’s okay to mix until the sugar and water are homogenous, but as soon as the sugar has dissolved, you’ll want to stop stirring to allow the sugar to properly caramelize. Once the caramel reaches your desired color (we prefer a dark amber), add the butter and cream, then the bourbon and apple juice. Let it reduce for a few more minutes on the stove, then voilà. You’ve just made caramel. But this is not just any caramel: It’s bourbon-spiked caramel. It doesn’t get much better than that.