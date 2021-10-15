Buttery, soft, and oh-so-delicious, these Bourbon-Caramel Cookies boast all your favorite fall sensations. Thanks to brown sugar and flakey sea salt, these homemade cookies are hard to turn down. The addition of nutmeg gives the cookies a little spice, and the soft caramel candies make the topping simple—but delicious. For the caramel spread, you'll need about eight ounces of soft caramels, a little bit of heavy cream, and a quick zap in the microwave. If you need a task for little helpers, have them unwrap the candies. They can also help sprinkle flakey sea salt on the finished batch, though keeping them from diving right into a bite when the cookies cool may be harder than you think. The caramel will spread easily, but make sure that the cookies are completely cooled. Otherwise, you risk the caramel sliding right off. The finished cookie is a buttery delight, with a gooey, salted caramel layer that will tempt everyone. These Bourbon-Caramel cookies will last up to a week stored in an airtight container, but there's a heavy bet they won't even last that long.