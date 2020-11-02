Bourbon Bloody Marys
Recipe Summary
No brunch spread is complete without a cocktail bar (after all, a nice mimosa pairs perfectly with Alabama orange rolls). While some may opt for sweet, Prosecco-topped cocktails, in the South, we prefer something with a bit more punch. That’s why we’ve taken a classic Bloody Mary and given it a big Southern upgrade: Meet our Bourbon Bloody Mary.
With only five simple ingredients, this homemade, slightly-unconventional Bloody Mary comes together in a snap. You will want to let the Bloody Mary base chill for at least 4 hours; if you’re planning on an early brunch, go ahead and mix up this batch cocktail the day before. Vegetable juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, celery salt, and bourbon form the base of this spicy, tangy drink. Of course you can use vodka, but bourbon gives your usual batch of Bloody Marys an unexpected and delicious kick. To please a crowd, you can set up a Bloody Mary bar with both vodka and bourbon, as well as different garnishes. Use your favorite bottle of bourbon for this morning cocktail (we’re partial to these Southern brands). While tradition calls for tomato juice, our Test Kitchen loved the savory tang that vegetable juice brought to this drink.
Although the base of this drink may be simple, we go all-out with the garnishes (after all, isn’t that the best part of a good bloody?). We like ours Southern-style, with celery stalks, lime wedges, and pimiento-stuffed olives. You can even get creative and throw some bacon into the mix. Allow your guests to garnish their drinks however they please—each Bloody Mary will be its own unique masterpiece.
This simple, homemade Bloody Mary is set to become your new house drink (and cure any Sunday blues). Looking for more bourbon cocktail inspiration? We’ve got you covered.