Say hello to your wow-worthy dessert this holiday season. Tarts always win in our book for their delicate, strikingly beautiful finish, and this tart’s unique design has us swooning. In this Bourbon Ball Tart, homemade Bourbon Balls nestle into a pool of shiny chocolate ganache filling to make a dessert that’s just as much fun to look at as it is to eat.

The Bourbon Balls are remarkably easy to whip up: Just combine the ingredients in a bowl, let chill, and coat in your desired toppings (our picks are powdered sugar, pecans, and cocoa powder, but feel free to get creative). The Bourbon Balls also make a nice dessert on their own. Then it’s time to move on to the filling, and this might be the simplest ganache we’ve met yet: Just heat up your cream in the microwave, then let it sit with the chopped chocolate, bourbon, and vanilla. Just like that, your filling is ready. Be sure to remove the baked crust from its pan before filling it. Once the crust is filled, it is harder to take out of the pan.