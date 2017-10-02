Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch Recipe

Make the perfect fall party punch (for when it's still too warm for a hot cocktail!) with this Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch. This fresh fruity sipper is sweet and herb-infused, and guaranteed to warm you from the toes up with its spiked kick. If we had to pick a house spirit for the South, it would (unquestionably) have to be awarded to the Kentucky-born star that just keeps getting better with age: bourbon. Down in these parts, folks know the warm feeling of bourbon trickling down the throat in a slow, honey-like fashion. And it happens to be the perfect touch to any seasonal cocktail. You just can't go wrong with a big-batch punch for any fall entertaining. With this traditional seasonal treat, made with one of our favorite fall beverages and our favorite Southern spirit, you'll be serving up a true hit at your next get-together. Deliciously sweet with a kick of tart flavor, this rich thyme-infused cider punch has all the flavor elements you want for your next party. Apple cider, bourbon, club soda, Thyme Simple Syrup, Angostura bitters, Fuji apple slices, and fresh thyme sprigs make up this chilled, pretty party punch. Stir them together in a large punch bowl or pitcher, and serve over ice garnished with thyme and apple slices. Extra points for added festive accouterments! Serve this fall drink up with everything from your Halloween-themed appetizers to your warm seasonal baking treats! It's a great complement to fall football tailgating or a pumpkin-carving party. So, really, there's no reason not to try your hand at this recipe for your next occasion—it's a surefire winner.