Boom Boom Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Boom boom Sauce is a Southern favorite that's known for its tangy kick. This robust sauce is equal parts sweet and spicy. Boom Boom shrimp sauce is the ultimate compliment for crispy fried shrimp. But Boom Boom Sauce is not limited to shrimp; it tastes great on oven-roasted potatoes, steamed vegetables, and even on grilled meats. This creamy sauce is incredibly easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand in your kitchen. The secret to this tangy mayonnaise-based sauce is the sweet chile flavor. This three-ingredient recipe is a breeze to make. Just whisk mayonnaise, sweet chile sauce, and toasted sesame oil together, and it's ready in in less than five minutes. Spice up your usual condiment spread by adding boom boom sauce to the mix. Whip up this coveted sauce for the perfect spicy addition to your appetizer table. Guests are sure to be impressed by this zesty, homemade Boom Boom Sauce.

Recipe Summary test

active:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Yield:
2/3 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and toasted sesame oil until well combined. Top with chopped green onions if desired. Serve with fried shrimp skewers.

