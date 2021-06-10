Blueberry-Plum Pops
Sure, we'll always love those red, white, and blue pops stashed in the depths of our freezers, but this summer, we're opting for something a touch more elegant. If you thought that making popsicles from scratch would be difficult and complicated, think again. Our Blueberry-Plum Pops are the special-occasion dessert that the whole family will love.
Adults and kids alike will have fun with these whimsical plum popsicles. These frozen treats gain their deep indigo hue from fresh plums and blueberries. We use fresh fruit in these pretty plum popsicles to create an all-natural treat that will leave you feeling great this summer. The popsicles pack the perfect amount of sugar, which is balanced out by the lime zest and juice, adding a lovely freshness and tang. Pick your plums wisely: If you want a little more tang, use red plums; if you want a richer, mahogany-red color and sweeter flavor, use black plums. Cooking the plums helps to extract more of their natural color and deepens the flavor of these popsicles.
Pull these fancy popsicles out at the next pool party and you'll be the talk of the town. For the adults, we love to dunk these popsicles in a glass of sparkling wine.