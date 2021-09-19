Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal Recipe

When blueberries are in season, this easy, hearty oatmeal is my go-to breakfast at least once a week. Fresh blueberries are in abundance this time of year in the South. These beautiful blue and purple berries are nutritional powerhouses and are considered as one of the world's super foods. Delicious on their own, they make great additions to tossed salads, grain salads, or stirred into this hearty overnight oatmeal. With the u-pick farms and farmers' markets, you can easily get carried away and come home with enough berries for cobblers, smoothies, muffins, and breads. Fortunately, blueberries freeze well, so if you don't bake up all of your berries in a day or two, you can store them in the freezer. Here are some quick tips so you can enjoy this seasonal treat throughout the year. Do not wash blueberries before freezing, as added moisture hastens the growth of mold. Wash and remove stems only when you are preparing to use the berries. Sort them and discard any mushy, under-ripe, or damaged ones. Place berries in a single layer on a jelly-roll pan and freeze until firm. Transfer berries to a labeled and dated zip-top plastic freezer bag, squeezing out excess air. Freeze up to nine months. You'll be pulling them out of the freezer every morning to throw in your morning oatmeal.