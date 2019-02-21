If you crave blueberry muffins from your local bakery or coffee shop, make them at home with this delicious and easy recipe. Enjoy soft, buttery muffins right from your own oven, without discarding another few dollars on one from the bakeshop. These delectable blueberry muffins make even the busiest weekday mornings feel special, and they're perfect for serving a crowd at weekend brunch. This blueberry muffin recipe only calls for 10 minutes of hands-on time-no joke. With just 20-25 minutes in the oven and five minutes to cool, you'll have homemade blueberry muffins in less than an hour. Plus, blueberry muffins make an adorable neighbor, teacher, or hostess gift! If you know someone who deserves a treat, wrap a single blueberry muffin in a clear bag with a colorful ribbon (pair with a coffee or tea for extra thoughtful points) or simply gift a box or basket of a dozen blueberry muffins for a sweet gift. One of the best things about this blueberry muffin recipe is that it freezes beautifully. Store the muffins in a zip-top plastic bag (be sure there's no air left in it) for up to one month. If your local bakery is closed on Sundays, for example, you can still satisfy your need for a fresh blueberry muffin by popping one out of the freezer. We recommend making two batches-one to enjoy and one to freeze-so you never have to go without these delicious blueberry muffins.