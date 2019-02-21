Bakeshop Blueberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated

If you crave blueberry muffins from your local bakery or coffee shop, make them at home with this delicious and easy recipe. Enjoy soft, buttery muffins right from your own oven, without discarding another few dollars on one from the bakeshop. These delectable blueberry muffins make even the busiest weekday mornings feel special, and they're perfect for serving a crowd at weekend brunch. This blueberry muffin recipe only calls for 10 minutes of hands-on time-no joke. With just 20-25 minutes in the oven and five minutes to cool, you'll have homemade blueberry muffins in less than an hour. Plus, blueberry muffins make an adorable neighbor, teacher, or hostess gift! If you know someone who deserves a treat, wrap a single blueberry muffin in a clear bag with a colorful ribbon (pair with a coffee or tea for extra thoughtful points) or simply gift a box or basket of a dozen blueberry muffins for a sweet gift. One of the best things about this blueberry muffin recipe is that it freezes beautifully. Store the muffins in a zip-top plastic bag (be sure there's no air left in it) for up to one month. If your local bakery is closed on Sundays, for example, you can still satisfy your need for a fresh blueberry muffin by popping one out of the freezer. We recommend making two batches-one to enjoy and one to freeze-so you never have to go without these delicious blueberry muffins.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Makes 1 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine first 4 ingredients in a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture. Stir together milk, oil, and eggs in a small bowl; add to dry ingredients, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Fold in frozen blueberries. (Batter will be thick.) Spoon batter into 12 greased muffin cups, generously filling completely full. Sprinkle batter evenly with 4 teaspoons sugar.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 400° for 20 to 25 minutes or until tops are golden and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from pan immediately, and cool on a wire rack 5 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/24/2021