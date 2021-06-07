Blueberry Muffin Bread With Pecan Crumble Topping
Your kids will be asking for a slice of this delicious bread every morning.
Recipe Summary
Baking this incredibly easy quick bread is like treating yourself to a big, sliceable batch of blueberry muffins. That's because the loaf has all the same goodness—fresh berries and lemon bundled in a tender, vanilla cake. The bread is also topped with a brown sugar and pecan crumble, which adds a little extra sweetness and crunchy texture.
Mixing the batter for your loaf is intended to be (and is!) very easy, but be sure to follow the directions closely—especially when mixing the wet ingredients. This recipe calls for melted butter rather than oil which adds dimension to its overall flavor, but butter also has a tendency to clump up when it's blended with to cold milk. To avoid this, be sure to fully mix the eggs and milk before whisking in the butter and adding the liquid to your dry ingredients. And don't worry if some clumps do form—the loaf will still be just as scrumptious!