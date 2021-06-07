Blueberry Muffin Bread With Pecan Crumble Topping

Your kids will be asking for a slice of this delicious bread every morning.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Joy Howard

Baking this incredibly easy quick bread is like treating yourself to a big, sliceable batch of blueberry muffins. That's because the loaf has all the same goodness—fresh berries and lemon bundled in a tender, vanilla cake. The bread is also topped with a brown sugar and pecan crumble, which adds a little extra sweetness and crunchy texture.

Mixing the batter for your loaf is intended to be (and is!) very easy, but be sure to follow the directions closely—especially when mixing the wet ingredients. This recipe calls for melted butter rather than oil which adds dimension to its overall flavor, but butter also has a tendency to clump up when it's blended with to cold milk. To avoid this, be sure to fully mix the eggs and milk before whisking in the butter and adding the liquid to your dry ingredients. And don't worry if some clumps do form—the loaf will still be just as scrumptious!

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350° and coat a loaf pan with cooking spray. Next, make the coating: In a small bowl, stir together the brown and granulated sugars, a pinch of salt, the pecans, and the butter. Add the flour and stir until fully incorporated.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugars, salt, lemon zest, and blueberries. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, and vanilla. Add the butter, and whisk once more. Add the wet ingredients to the bowl the dry ingredients, and stir until just blended. Do not overmix.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and spread evenly. Scatter on the crumble topping and gently press it in place. Bake the loaf until golden around the edges and the center is set, about 50 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

