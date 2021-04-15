Blueberry-Lavender Hand Pies
You're never too old to enjoy a hand pie.
Recipe Summary
If you're searching for a back-pocket dessert, we have quite the handy solution for you (pun intended). At fall tailgates, you'll find us snacking on Salted Caramel Apple Hand Pies, which are easy to pack up and transport. The warm-weather version? Our Blueberry-Lavender Hand Pies. They're the perfect grab-and-go dessert (or, let's be honest, breakfast) for the summertime.
These crisp, flaky pastries are filled with a chunky berry compote flavored with just a hint of lavender. When buying the herb, make sure that it's labeled "culinary," not just dried. You can find it at Whole Foods Market, at Trader Joe's, or on Amazon. A lower cook time helps the blueberries maintain their shape while also developing a thick, jammy consistency, and a simple vanilla glaze is the ideal counterpart for these whimsical pastries.
Since this is a very tender crust, be sure it chills for at least 4 hours and up to 24 before handling. Since you can make the dough ahead of time and freeze it, this dessert is easy to make in advance for events. You can even freeze a batch, unbaked, and take out 1 or 2 and bake when you want them. Call it a snack emergency.