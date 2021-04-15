LIVE

Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake

We've found a new favorite flavor for upside down cake.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
20 mins
bake:
50 mins
cool:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
You've surely heard of pineapple upside down cake, a classic recipe in which cake batter is poured over a layer of fruit that caramelizes in the oven and creates a lovely topping when flipped out. As it turns out, plenty of other fruits can benefit from the upside-down treatment. We love an Apple Upside-Down Cake in the fall, and for the spring? Well, we're betting on this Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake.

This not-too-sweet cake gets its lovely texture and subtle toasty flavor from cornmeal, which contrasts with the layer of baked fruit. A buttery, dense cake is the perfect companion for the blueberries, which burst in the honey to create a thick, jammy crown for the cake. Any type of honey will work well in the recipe, but we prefer locally sourced varieties. For the finishing touch, serve it with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Be sure you tilt your pan to evenly coat it with the honey to achieve a full layer of caramelization. Also, take care to turn your cake out after 10 minutes—letting it sit in the pan any longer will increase the probability of it sticking to the pan.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 9-inch square baking pan (at least 2 inches deep) with 2 tablespoons of the butter. Pour honey into pan, tilting pan to spread evenly. Top evenly with blueberries. 

  • Beat granulated sugar, brown sugar, and remaining ¾ cup butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in almond extract and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla. 

  • Whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, kosher salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Whisk together buttermilk and eggs in a small bowl.

  • Add flour mixture to sugar-butter mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on medium-low speed until just blended after each addition. Spoon batter on top of blueberries; spread in an even layer with a small offset spatula. 

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes, shielding with aluminum foil after 40 minutes to prevent excessive browning, if necessary. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Gently run a sharp knife around edges of pan, and invert cake onto a serving platter. Cool at least 30 minutes before serving. 

  • Beat heavy cream and remaining ½ teaspoon vanilla with a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve cake with whipped cream.

