Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake
We've found a new favorite flavor for upside down cake.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
You've surely heard of pineapple upside down cake, a classic recipe in which cake batter is poured over a layer of fruit that caramelizes in the oven and creates a lovely topping when flipped out. As it turns out, plenty of other fruits can benefit from the upside-down treatment. We love an Apple Upside-Down Cake in the fall, and for the spring? Well, we're betting on this Blueberry-Honey Upside Down Cake.
This not-too-sweet cake gets its lovely texture and subtle toasty flavor from cornmeal, which contrasts with the layer of baked fruit. A buttery, dense cake is the perfect companion for the blueberries, which burst in the honey to create a thick, jammy crown for the cake. Any type of honey will work well in the recipe, but we prefer locally sourced varieties. For the finishing touch, serve it with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Be sure you tilt your pan to evenly coat it with the honey to achieve a full layer of caramelization. Also, take care to turn your cake out after 10 minutes—letting it sit in the pan any longer will increase the probability of it sticking to the pan.