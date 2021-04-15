Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake
This crumb cake is perfectly flavored with fresh blueberries.
Recipe Summary
Coffee cakes and sweet breads are undoubtedly our favorite way to start the morning, and with this Blueberry-Ginger Crumb Cake, you get the best of both worlds. This summer, Southern Living's baking expert Pam Lolley developed a collection of sweet recipes that all feature one of our favorite seasonal fruits: Blueberries.
This crumb cake is like sunshine in a slice—full of jammy burst blueberries and zingy pieces of ginger, it certainly does not fall short in the flavor department. Chopped crystallized ginger gives this cake a slightly spicy note that pairs wonderfully with a cup of coffee. The cake itself is tender and moist, but also dense enough to hold its own on the brunch spread. The real star of the show is the buttery, crisp, crunchy crumb topping.
A few tips from the Test Kitchen: Refrigerating the topping while preparing the cake batter helps it to crisp nicely in the oven. To keep the berries from sinking to the bottom of the pan, Pam tosses them in a little flour before folding them into the batter.