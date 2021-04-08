Blueberry Galette
This jammy, fruit-filled dessert is even easier than pie. You don't even have to make dough.
Celebrate blueberry season with a beautiful and rustic Blueberry Galette. This sophisticated yet easy dessert is perfect for a small gathering comes together quickly thanks to frozen puff pastry sheets—no fussing with pie crust necessary. The jammy berry filling is made with a touch of dried culinary lavender, which adds a subtle floral aroma that pairs wonderfully with the fruit. (You can omit the lavender if you prefer.) It might seem like too much filling when you form the galette, but the blueberries will cook down a lot when they bake. Make sure that the edges of the dough are folded up and tucked under to keep the filling from leaking. As an extra precaution against leaks and spills, you can bake the Blueberry Galette on an aluminum-foil lined baking sheet, or place a foil-lined baking sheet on the rack below the galette to catch any drips. Serve wedges of the galette with vanilla whipped cream or vanilla ice cream and prepare for happy eaters and many recipe requests.