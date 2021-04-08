Blueberry Galette

This jammy, fruit-filled dessert is even easier than pie. You don't even have to make dough.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Celebrate blueberry season with a beautiful and rustic Blueberry Galette. This sophisticated yet easy dessert is perfect for a small gathering comes together quickly thanks to frozen puff pastry sheets—no fussing with pie crust necessary. The jammy berry filling is made with a touch of dried culinary lavender, which adds a subtle floral aroma that pairs wonderfully with the fruit. (You can omit the lavender if you prefer.) It might seem like too much filling when you form the galette, but the blueberries will cook down a lot when they bake. Make sure that the edges of the dough are folded up and tucked under to keep the filling from leaking. As an extra precaution against leaks and spills, you can bake the Blueberry Galette on an aluminum-foil lined baking sheet, or place a foil-lined baking sheet on the rack below the galette to catch any drips. Serve wedges of the galette with vanilla whipped cream or vanilla ice cream and prepare for happy eaters and many recipe requests.

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Process lavender and 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar in a spice grinder or food processor until lavender is finely ground. Stir together lavender mixture, blueberries, cornstarch, lemon zest and juice, salt, and 2 tablespoons of the granulated sugar in a medium bowl until blueberries are evenly coated.

  • Unfold puff pastry sheet on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place blueberry mixture in center of pastry, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border around edges. Fold exposed edges of pastry up and over blueberries toward center, pleating as needed and shaping dough into a 6- to 7-inch circle, leaving a 5-inch diameter circle of exposed blueberry mixture in center.

  • Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush pastry edges with egg wash, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in preheated oven until puff pastry is deep golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat heavy whipping cream, vanilla, and remaining 1 tablespoon granulated sugar with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 minute. Transfer galette to a serving plate, and serve with whipped cream.

