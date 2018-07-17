Blueberry Cornbread Casserole Recipe

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It's no secret that Southerners love a good casserole. Perfect for church potlucks, a quick weeknight meal, or even a funeral, the classic dish is a common go-to food below the Mason-Dixon. However, nothing beats cornbread 'round these parts, and putting the two cuisines together (cornbread and casseroles, that is) makes for the ultimate Southern pairing. Beloved barbecue master, Ray Lampe – also known as Dr. BBQ – has put a unique twist on the standard cornbread casserole in a delicious way that we think you'll love. What makes it so special, you may ask? Blueberries. You read that correctly. Dr. BBQ puts fresh blueberries in his cornbread casserole, and we're here for it! The tasty fruit brings a hint of sweetness that is normally not in the Southern dish, making it irresistibly flavorful. The recipe makes a hearty six servings, so it's perfect for feeding a crowd. You'll love Dr. BBQ's Blueberry Cornbread Casserole, guaranteed!

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

Yield:
6 servings
  • In a bowl, combine the dry ingredients, add the butter, milk and eggs. Mix well. Add the corn and mix well. Pour into a greased pan and bake at 350 degrees for about an hour. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Source

Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

