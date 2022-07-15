Sweet, juicy blueberries are the epitome of summer goodness. They're certainly great for out-of-hand snacking, but they absolutely turn heads when baked into a bubbling, comforting cobbler. Since these berries are in season during the summer—at their sweetest, most plentiful, and least expensive—a large-format blueberry dessert like blueberry cobbler is ideal for Fourth of July celebrations, family reunions, or any summer gathering.

This rendition of the popular dessert has a few special touches that give it a Southern spin. Buttermilk brings the batter together, lending the same sort of richness that it does to your favorite Sunday morning pancakes. And a touch of cornmeal in the batter delivers an intriguing texture that sets this cobbler apart. A good amount of melted butter bubbles up through the fruit as the cobbler bakes, ultimately giving the topping a gooey butter-cake sort of feel. It's a dessert that you'll be proud to serve your friends and family.

How to Make Blueberry Cobbler with Buttermilk-Cornmeal Topping

A bowl of warm blueberry cobbler—with a scoop of vanilla ice cream melting over the top—can be yours in just a little over an hour. Four easy steps are all it takes.

First, place a stick of butter in a casserole dish, and pop it in the oven while it preheats to melt it. Next, to make the filling, mix fresh blueberries with sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice. For the topping, combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, leavening, and salt, and add buttermilk and vanilla to make a batter.

Spoon the blueberry mixture into the casserole dish, over the melted butter, and pour the batter on top. Finish with a sprinkling of sugar on top of the batter. Bake the cobbler at 375°F until the topping is browned and the filling is bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes.

Ingredients

Fresh blueberries are the star ingredient, and their flavor truly shines—embellished with a little lemon juice to brighten their flavor. Granulated sugar sweetens the filling and topping, and cornstarch thickens the fruit juices as the cobbler bakes.

The topping comes together with pantry staples: flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, vanilla, and two star ingredients that take this cobbler to the next level. A little cornmeal offers more texture (but not grit or crunch) to the batter topping, and buttermilk gives it richness and a bit of tang. Butter is also key to creating an irresistibly gooey and slightly chewy texture in the finished topping.

What Type of Blueberries Are Best for Blueberry Cobbler?

Fresh blueberries taste best in this cobbler, and regular or conventional blueberries are ideal—no need to seek out wild blueberries. In a pinch, you can use frozen blueberries. You don't need to thaw them first, just toss with the sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice and know that your cobbler might be a bit juicier than ours (you can add a teaspoon more cornstarch if you'd like).

How to Store and Reheat Leftover Blueberry Cobbler

This cobbler is at its best when served warm from the oven, but leftovers hold up well so you can get your blueberry fix days later. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. We don't recommend freezing leftovers. Reheat individual servings by microwaving on High in a microwave-safe bowl for 30 to 45 seconds.