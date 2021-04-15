Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze
Switch up your blueberry muffin routine with these sweet rolls.
Get ready to say adieu to blueberry muffins: these Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze might just be your new go-to breakfast pastry. This summer, Southern Living's baker extraordinaire Pam Lolley developed a collection of sweet recipes that all feature one of our favorite seasonal fruits: Blueberries. Pam's bright and sunny take on cinnamon rolls replaces the usual brown sugar-and-cinnamon filling with jammy berries and orange zest and adds a sweet citrus glaze.
It all starts with a tender, fluffy yeasted dough, spiked with butter and—the secret ingredient—orange juice. Then the dough gets swirled up with a zesty citrus filling, sprinkled with whole blueberries, and proofed until light and puffy. After the rolls bake, they're brushed with a simple citrus glaze, which keeps them moist and shiny. With heavenly citrus flavors coming from the filling and the glaze and the warm, jammy pops of blueberry, these rolls are simply out of this world.