Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

A sweet treat to end any meal.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
chill:
4 hrs 15 mins
cool:
15 mins
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
6 mini pies
Creamy, dreamy, and perfect for summertime. That's how we'd describe our Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies, which will have all your guests absolutely swooning this season. These mini pies may look extra elegant, but they're surprisingly easy to put together.

The mascarpone cheese-and-whipped cream combo makes this filling smooth and rich. Although it takes a bit of work to create these adorable treats, each step is very easy—you even use store-bought pie dough! This recipe does call for blind baking your pie crust—get all our expert tips and tricks here—but that's all the baking you'll have to do. The filling cooks on the stovetop, then the assembled pies chill in the refrigerator. Yes, it's as simple as that.

We love chiffon pies for their silky-smooth, creamy filling that's light as a cloud. Cut with both mascarpone (a spreadable Italian cheese that's sold in tubs in the dairy aisle) for tang and whipped cream for lightness, this filling is an absolute dream. Lemon juice provides an excellent counterpoint to the fresh blueberry flavor, and a flaky, crispy pie crust provides a nice contrast to the creamy chiffon filling.

Perfectly pre-portioned and utterly adorable, these miniature treats will be the gem of the dessert spread. We love to serve these mini pies at any elegant affair, from a baby shower to a ladies' luncheon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Unroll 1 piecrust on a lightly floured surface; roll into a 12-inch circle. Using a 6-inch round cutter, cut out 2 circles. Reroll scraps once; cut out 1 more 6-inch circle. Repeat procedure with remaining piecrust for a total of 6 mini dough circles. Fit each circle into a 5-inch round miniature pie pan; fold edges under, and crimp. Prick bottoms and sides with a fork. Chill 15 minutes. 

  • Place pie pans on a large baking sheet. Line each crust with a small square of parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake in preheated oven until crust is set and edges are lightly browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Carefully remove weights and parchment, and continue baking until crusts are golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer pie pans to wire racks, and let cool completely, about 15 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, process blueberries and lemon juice in a blender or food processor until completely smooth, about 1 to 2 minutes. Combine blueberry mixture and gelatin in a small saucepan over medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, until gelatin has completely dissolved, about 4 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl, and let stand until room temperature, about 30 minutes. Gently stir mascarpone cheese and ¼ cup of the sugar into blueberry mixture until well combined. 

  • Beat 1 ½ cups of the heavy cream and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium-high, and gradually add ¼ cup of the sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. Gradually fold whipped cream into blueberry mixture. Spoon mixture evenly into prepared piecrusts (about ¾ cup per pie). Cover and chill at least 4 hours or overnight (about 8 hours). 

  • Beat remaining ½ cup heavy cream and ½ teaspoon vanilla with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium-high, and gradually add remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute. Dollop or pipe whipped cream on top of pies. Garnish with blueberries, if desired.

