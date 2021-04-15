Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
A sweet treat to end any meal.
Recipe Summary
Creamy, dreamy, and perfect for summertime. That's how we'd describe our Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies, which will have all your guests absolutely swooning this season. These mini pies may look extra elegant, but they're surprisingly easy to put together.
The mascarpone cheese-and-whipped cream combo makes this filling smooth and rich. Although it takes a bit of work to create these adorable treats, each step is very easy—you even use store-bought pie dough! This recipe does call for blind baking your pie crust—get all our expert tips and tricks here—but that's all the baking you'll have to do. The filling cooks on the stovetop, then the assembled pies chill in the refrigerator. Yes, it's as simple as that.
We love chiffon pies for their silky-smooth, creamy filling that's light as a cloud. Cut with both mascarpone (a spreadable Italian cheese that's sold in tubs in the dairy aisle) for tang and whipped cream for lightness, this filling is an absolute dream. Lemon juice provides an excellent counterpoint to the fresh blueberry flavor, and a flaky, crispy pie crust provides a nice contrast to the creamy chiffon filling.
Perfectly pre-portioned and utterly adorable, these miniature treats will be the gem of the dessert spread. We love to serve these mini pies at any elegant affair, from a baby shower to a ladies' luncheon.