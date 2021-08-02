These blueberry breakfast bars are jammy in the middle with a rich toasty crunch on top. You'll have the delicious aromas of butter, brown sugar, and blueberries wafting through your kitchen, while you patiently (or impatiently) wait for these delicious blueberry breakfast bars to cool. You could make them at the beginning of the week for a ready-made breakfast, Or prepare them for your next brunch potluck and wow your friends. We love a breakfast option that's filling, healthy, and quick, and these blueberry breakfast bars do just the trick for busy mornings. If you're not a blueberry fan, you could always swap out the blueberry jam for blackberry or raspberry jam. For an even healthier twist, you could sub whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Imagine starting your day with a blueberry breakfast bar and a warm cup of coffee. With so many reasons to bake and enjoy these breakfast bars, you'll want to keep this recipe in an easy-to-reach place.