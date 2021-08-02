Blueberry Breakfast Bars

They're so good, you might even want them for dessert.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

These blueberry breakfast bars are jammy in the middle with a rich toasty crunch on top. You'll have the delicious aromas of butter, brown sugar, and blueberries wafting through your kitchen, while you patiently (or impatiently) wait for these delicious blueberry breakfast bars to cool. You could make them at the beginning of the week for a ready-made breakfast, Or prepare them for your next brunch potluck and wow your friends. We love a breakfast option that's filling, healthy, and quick, and these blueberry breakfast bars do just the trick for busy mornings. If you're not a blueberry fan, you could always swap out the blueberry jam for blackberry or raspberry jam. For an even healthier twist, you could sub whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Imagine starting your day with a blueberry breakfast bar and a warm cup of coffee. With so many reasons to bake and enjoy these breakfast bars, you'll want to keep this recipe in an easy-to-reach place.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease an 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray, and line bottom and sides with parchment paper; lightly grease parchment paper with cooking spray.

  • Whisk together flour, oats, brown sugar, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl; stir in pecans. Stir in melted butter until oat mixture is thoroughly combined. Reserve 1 ½ cups of the mixture. Press remaining 2 ½ cups oat mixture in an even layer on bottom of prepared pan.

  • Place jam in a medium microwaveable bowl; microwave on HIGH (100%) power 15 to 20 seconds, just until it begins to melt. Stir in blueberries. Spread blueberry mixture evenly over oat mixture in prepared pan. Sprinkle top of blueberry mixture with reserved 1 ½ cups oat mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven, rotating halfway through cook time, until top is golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack, and let cool completely at room temperature, about 2 hours. Cut into 16 squares; serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container up to 3 to 4 days.

