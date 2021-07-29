Blueberry Bread Pudding

Step aside, blueberry cobbler, there's a new favorite in town.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Just when you thought nothing could quite top your favorite blueberry cobbler recipe, we introduce Blueberry Bread Pudding. It's the crispy, custardy, sweet, and decadent dessert your summer has been missing. The recipe calls for a basket's worth of fresh blueberries—and fresh truly is best in this case. (If you find yourself with extra berries, we've got you covered with our Fresh Blueberry Recipes To Make All Summer Long.) Half of the berries called for in this Blueberry Bread Pudding recipe are used in the custard and bread mixture, while the other half will be called on to create a blueberry sauce that you'll drizzle over the top just before serving—it brings the decadence to another level. If you really want to take it over the top, serve with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream too. Give our blueberry bread pudding dessert recipe a try for your next family dinner and we have a feeling you'll never again pass a u-pick blueberry farm without a quick stop.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk together eggs, cream, milk, vanilla, salt, 1 ½ cups of the granulated sugar, and 1 tablespoon of the zest in a large bowl. Add bread cubes, stirring to coat thoroughly. Let stand 1 hour at room temperature, stirring occasionally to ensure an even coating. Stir in 2 cups of the blueberries.

  • Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish. Sprinkle top evenly with demerara sugar, if desired. Bake in preheated oven until bubbly around edges and firm in center, about 1 hour, shielding with aluminum foil after 50 minutes, if needed, to prevent excessive browning. Remove from oven, and let stand 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together cornstarch, lemon juice, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon zest, and remaining ½ cup granulated sugar in a small saucepan over medium; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low, and stir in remaining 1 ½ cups blueberries; simmer, stirring often, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Serve bread pudding with blueberry sauce.

