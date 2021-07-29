Just when you thought nothing could quite top your favorite blueberry cobbler recipe, we introduce Blueberry Bread Pudding. It's the crispy, custardy, sweet, and decadent dessert your summer has been missing. The recipe calls for a basket's worth of fresh blueberries—and fresh truly is best in this case. (If you find yourself with extra berries, we've got you covered with our Fresh Blueberry Recipes To Make All Summer Long.) Half of the berries called for in this Blueberry Bread Pudding recipe are used in the custard and bread mixture, while the other half will be called on to create a blueberry sauce that you'll drizzle over the top just before serving—it brings the decadence to another level. If you really want to take it over the top, serve with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream too. Give our blueberry bread pudding dessert recipe a try for your next family dinner and we have a feeling you'll never again pass a u-pick blueberry farm without a quick stop.