Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers Recipe

This one-bite treat should be on the appetizer menu at every holiday party. Even in such a small serving, the flavors are balanced perfectly with sweet, hot peppers and rich blue cheese and pecans. These stuffed cherry peppers also have great texture variety from creamy blue cheese and crunchy pecans, and they give the perfect pop of color on your holiday snack table. The peppers vary in hue, making for a truly festive presentation. One Test Kitchen professional said these little appetizer bites are "almost too good," and another said these stuffed cherry peppers "look sophisticated without taking a lot of time or effort," which is exactly what we want in any big batch appetizer. For another option, these stuffed cherry peppers would be delicious with a martini in hand beyond the holidays. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Make sure you buy peppers with stems and seeds already removed, and chop the pecans very finely so that they'll make it through the tip on the piping bag. If you don't have a piping bag and tip, you can easily use a zip-top plastic bag with a corner snipped off. (We're all for a quick fix!) Pickled cherry peppers (or Peppadew peppers) are sold in jars and at olive bars in specialty grocery stores. Luckily, this batch serves a large crowd—because these peppers are too easy to pop in your mouth for a creamy, crunchy delight!