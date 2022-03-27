Bloody Bull Cocktail

Meet the beefier cousin to the classic Bloody Mary.

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
active:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

A Bloody Bull is the beefier cousin of a classic Bloody Mary. Both begin with a base of vodka and tomato juice that's boldly seasoned with lemon juice, Worcestershire, horseradish, hot sauce, and black pepper. What distinguishes a Bloody Bull is a spoonful of beef broth concentrate that adds savory umami flavor without watering down the other ingredients. People who love cocktails say that this one originated at Brennan's in New Orleans, a legendary restaurant known for breakfast and brunch accompanied by impressive cocktails. Add extra garnishes, like bacon, pickled okra, or pickled green beans, for brunch, or pair with a heavier meal, like chili.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together all ingredients except celery stalks in a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with a celery stalk. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/28/2022