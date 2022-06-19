Blond Texas Sheet Cake

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Here's a spin on the beloved chocolate Texas Sheet Cake. To serve as large triangles, cut cake into 5- x 5-inch squares, and then cut squares corner to corner.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Credit: Beth Dreiling; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Makes 12 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together first 5 ingredients at low speed with an electric mixer 2 minutes or until blended. Pour batter into a greased 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan.

    Advertisement

  • Bake at 350°F for 15 to 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 2 hours.

  • Prepare Caramel-Pecan Frosting. Pour immediately over cooled cake in pan, and spread quickly to cover cake.

  • Note: For testing purposes only, we used Pillsbury Moist Supreme Premium Classic White Cake Mix.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/05/2022