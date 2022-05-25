Blistered Cherry Tomatoes with Red Pepper-Feta Spread
This is the signature appetizer you'll want at all your parties.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
One of our favorite ways to get a party going is with a simple dip or spread—but you won't find any boxed-mix onion dip here. Highlighting the best seasonal produce, our Blistered Cherry Tomatoes with Red Pepper-Feta Spread will be the life of the party.
You can pull together this recipe with any cherry tomatoes, but ones that are still on the vine make a striking presentation placed atop the crimson-hued red pepper spread. Some components of this multi-faceted appetizer can be prepared in advance, like the quinoa.
The Red Pepper-Feta Dip is delicious on its own—simply combine the red peppers, feta, lemon juice, garlic, crushed red pepper, and olive oil in the food processor and blend—but we really take it over the edge with a topping of burst cherry tomatoes and crispy fried quinoa. Working in batches and using a large Dutch oven are a must for frying the quinoa; after frying, the individual grains separate easily when tossed.
This special appetizer will enliven any summer soiree; it might just become your new house signature.