Blackened Shrimp Rice Bowls
Quick-cooking shrimp and easy-to-prep ingredients bring this supper together in just 20 minutes.
Gallery
Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely
Recipe Summary
All your veggies, grains, and protein in one. These hearty blackened shrimp rice bowls are smokey from grilled poblanos and corn, while avocado and canned black beans are simple additions that add creaminess and filling protein. Feel free to mix it up and add more toppings, from dollops of sour cream to chopped tomatoes. Make this recipe with other grains like quinoa or turn it into a salad by swapping out the rice for chopped romaine lettuce or baby spinach. However you choose to build your bowl, finish it with plenty of the tangy yogurt dressing, which comes together quickly in a blender and brings together the entire dish.