Blackened Shrimp Rice Bowls

Quick-cooking shrimp and easy-to-prep ingredients bring this supper together in just 20 minutes.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
All your veggies, grains, and protein in one. These hearty blackened shrimp rice bowls are smokey from grilled poblanos and corn, while avocado and canned black beans are simple additions that add creaminess and filling protein. Feel free to mix it up and add more toppings, from dollops of sour cream to chopped tomatoes. Make this recipe with other grains like quinoa or turn it into a salad by swapping out the rice for chopped romaine lettuce or baby spinach. However you choose to build your bowl, finish it with plenty of the tangy yogurt dressing, which comes together quickly in a blender and brings together the entire dish. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to very high (500°F and up). Place corn and poblano on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until char marks form, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes.  

  • Remove and discard skin, seeds, and stem of poblano. Place poblano in a blender with yogurt, parsley, chives, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Cut corn kernels from cob; reserve kernels. 

  • Toss together shrimp, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, black pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until combined. Thread shrimp onto skewers. and drizzle with oil. Place shrimp skewers on oiled grates; grill, covered, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 2 minute per side. 

  • Divide rice among 4 serving bowls. Top with shrimp, black beans, avocado, and reserved corn kernels. Drizzle with poblano dressing. 

