We'll be eating these for breakfast and dessert.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

15 mins
30 mins
30 mins
1 hr 15 mins
8
This recipe for easy Blackberry Turnovers makes the most of seasonal blackberries, transforming them into a dreamy mini-pie filling. Buttery, sweet, flaky, and a little tart, these Blackberry Turnovers come together quickly and will absolutely charm a crowd. In this recipe, a simple blackberry filling gets tucked into a square of puff pastry, creating a hand-held, mess-free dessert that you can take on the go. That's right: No utensils required.

No need to fuss with homemade pie dough, either: Frozen puff pastry helps these cute, hand-held desserts come together in a snap. When combining the ingredients for the filling, be sure not to smash the blackberries—you want the fruit to remain as whole as possible. It might seem like 1/3 cup is a lot of filling, but the thawed puff pastry easily stretches over it and seals nicely with a fork. You'll want to use this amount of filling, as it will shrink down as it bakes.

Since they travel well and hold at room temperature for a few hours, these turnovers would be a great finale for a barbecue or a picnic. If desired, re-crisp the pastries in the oven.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut 2 thawed puff pastry sheets each in half lengthwise and then in half crosswise. Stir together blackberries, granulated sugar, cornstarch, and lemon zest. Divide mixture evenly among pastry squares. Brush pastry edges with beaten egg. Fold pastry squares in half to form triangles, gently stretching dough to cover filling. Crimp edges to seal.

  • Place turnovers on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cut small slits in tops of turnovers; brush with beaten egg, and sprinkle evenly with turbinado sugar. Bake at 375°F until browned, about 30 minutes. Cool 30 minutes.

