Easy Blackberry Turnovers
We'll be eating these for breakfast and dessert.
This recipe for easy Blackberry Turnovers makes the most of seasonal blackberries, transforming them into a dreamy mini-pie filling. Buttery, sweet, flaky, and a little tart, these Blackberry Turnovers come together quickly and will absolutely charm a crowd. In this recipe, a simple blackberry filling gets tucked into a square of puff pastry, creating a hand-held, mess-free dessert that you can take on the go. That's right: No utensils required.
No need to fuss with homemade pie dough, either: Frozen puff pastry helps these cute, hand-held desserts come together in a snap. When combining the ingredients for the filling, be sure not to smash the blackberries—you want the fruit to remain as whole as possible. It might seem like 1/3 cup is a lot of filling, but the thawed puff pastry easily stretches over it and seals nicely with a fork. You'll want to use this amount of filling, as it will shrink down as it bakes.
Since they travel well and hold at room temperature for a few hours, these turnovers would be a great finale for a barbecue or a picnic. If desired, re-crisp the pastries in the oven.