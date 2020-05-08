Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

When you need a refreshing summer sip, this is the sparkler you should bookmark. It's a fizzy, fruity blend that makes the most of in-season blackberries. All you need to make a batch of this beverage is fresh blackberries, sugar, water, mint, seltzer, and vodka. Easy and breezy! Which is how you'll feel once you have one of these in hand and you're enjoying it on a shady porch swing. We love the combination of mint and blackberries here. It's straight from the garden. It's also flavorful and sweet and oh-so Southern. If you'd like to, it is very easy to double up and make an even bigger batch. That's a good strategy if you're planning to serve it on the drinks table at your next summer soiree. Add a few sprigs of mint and blackberries to garnish the glasses, and you'll be on your way to winning the award for hostess of the summer. They're still giving that out, right? Pour this, and you'll be in the running in no time.