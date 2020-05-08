Blackberry-Mint Sparkler

When you need a refreshing summer sip, this is the sparkler you should bookmark. It's a fizzy, fruity blend that makes the most of in-season blackberries. All you need to make a batch of this beverage is fresh blackberries, sugar, water, mint, seltzer, and vodka. Easy and breezy! Which is how you'll feel once you have one of these in hand and you're enjoying it on a shady porch swing. We love the combination of mint and blackberries here. It's straight from the garden. It's also flavorful and sweet and oh-so Southern. If you'd like to, it is very easy to double up and make an even bigger batch. That's a good strategy if you're planning to serve it on the drinks table at your next summer soiree. Add a few sprigs of mint and blackberries to garnish the glasses, and you'll be on your way to winning the award for hostess of the summer. They're still giving that out, right? Pour this, and you'll be in the running in no time.

By Casey Barber

Serves 8
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring fresh blackberries, granulated sugar, and water to a simmer in a saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the blackberries start to soften, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in fresh mint leaves. Cover; steep 30 minutes. Pour berry mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Cool to room temperature, 1 hour.

  • Pour 3 cups of the cooled syrup into a 2- to 3-qt. pitcher. Stir in plain seltzer water or club soda and vodka. Taste; add more syrup, if desired.

  • Fill 8 highball glasses with ice. Working with 1 mint sprig at a time, hold sprig in 1 hand and gently smack with your palm to release its essential oils. Add a sprig to each glass. Pour cocktail evenly into glasses; garnish with blackberries.

