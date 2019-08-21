Blackberry Jelly
There's nothing more refreshing than snacking on cool, fresh blackberries in the warm summer months. These beloved berries will stain your fingers a deep purple and leave trails of juice dribbling down your chin. We love incorporating blackberries into melty cobblers (topped with vanilla ice cream, of course), tossing them in summer trifles, or eating the berries fresh, straight out of the baby-blue farmers' market crate.Although blackberries ripen in the early months of summer, the dark berry is a staple ingredient in some of our favorite winter dishes, like Blackberry Jam Cake. Savor the tart, sweet flavor of fresh summer blackberries all year round with this Blackberry Jelly recipe. Sugar is the key ingredient to create a good jelly, and since blackberries are naturally slightly less sweet than other berries, the mild fruit makes for an excellent, subtle jelly. Use this Blackberry Jelly to top your PB&J, spread it on biscuits (like in our Blackberry Shortcake), or swirl it in with a bowl of Greek yogurt. Store it in a mason jar and tie it up with a ribbon for a thoughtful homemade gift. You can't go wrong with this simple homemade Blackberry Jelly.