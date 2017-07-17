Blackberry Gelato Recipe

This luscious gelato was created by Blackberry Farm, an award-winning luxury hotel and resort in eastern Tennessee. Blackberries (and many other fruits and vegetables) are grown on the vast property and used in dishes served at the resort's restaurant. There's nothing quite as refreshing in the summer than a cold treat, and this one veers a little from your typical ice cream cone. Unlike ice cream, gelato is made with no eggs and more milk than heavy cream, and is churned more slowly, making the end result smoother, denser, and more intensely flavored (we'll take that!). This recipe is made with vanilla gelato and swirls of homemade blackberry puree. In-season blackberries have the best balance of sweetness and tartness. Make this recipe in the height of summer, when berries are at their best and a cold, creamy treat is most appreciated. The puree can be made several days in advance and refrigerated, and the gelato can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to one month. Keep in mind that the mixture must be chilled for two days before going into the ice-cream freezer, so plan accordingly! This recipe makes 12 cups of lusciously smooth gelato. One key tip: be sure to strain the seeds.