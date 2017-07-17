Blackberry Gelato Recipe

This luscious gelato was created by Blackberry Farm, an award-winning luxury hotel and resort in eastern Tennessee. Blackberries (and many other fruits and vegetables) are grown on the vast property and used in dishes served at the resort's restaurant. There's nothing quite as refreshing in the summer than a cold treat, and this one veers a little from your typical ice cream cone. Unlike ice cream, gelato is made with no eggs and more milk than heavy cream, and is churned more slowly, making the end result smoother, denser, and more intensely flavored (we'll take that!). This recipe is made with vanilla gelato and swirls of homemade blackberry puree. In-season blackberries have the best balance of sweetness and tartness. Make this recipe in the height of summer, when berries are at their best and a cold, creamy treat is most appreciated. The puree can be made several days in advance and refrigerated, and the gelato can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to one month. Keep in mind that the mixture must be chilled for two days before going into the ice-cream freezer, so plan accordingly! This recipe makes 12 cups of lusciously smooth gelato. One key tip: be sure to strain the seeds.

By Blackberry Farm

Gallery

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
chill:
2 days
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
Serves 24
Advertisement

Ingredients

Blackberry Puree
Blackberry Gelato

Directions

  • Process blackberries, granulated sugar, and fresh lemon juice in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer to remove seeds, pressing gently with a rubber spatula; discard solids.

    Advertisement

  • Place whole milk, heavy cream, sugar, milk powder, vanilla bean paste, and Blackberry Puree in a large saucepan; bring to a low simmer over medium. Remove from heat; cool completely, about 1 hour. Place in an airtight container, and chill 2 days.

  • Pour mixture into freezer can of a 4-quart ice-cream freezer; proceed according to manufacturer's instructions. (Instructions and times will vary.) Transfer gelato to an airtight freezer-safe container; freeze until firm, about 2 hours. Garnish servings with fresh blackberries.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/16/2022