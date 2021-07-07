Blackberry Floats
Step up your ice cream float game with fresh blackberries.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Forget root beer floats. This summer, we're all about making the most of fresh, seasonal produce—especially in our desserts. Our Blackberry Floats are the inventive, frozen treat that your whole family will adore.
In this blackberry dessert recipe, a quick puree of blackberries, hot water, sugar, and lemon juice creates a vibrant syrup that brings the flavor (and rich purple color!) to these ice cream floats. The hot water helps to dissolve the sugar to make a syrup without any time on the stovetop. This flavor-loaded syrup can also be drizzled over pancakes or used to infuse cocktails, but we'll admit that our favorite use for this tart blackberry syrup involves a scoop of vanilla ice cream. An equal ratio of blackberry syrup to ice cream ensures that your floats will be full of flavor—and the topper of club soda brings the fizz factor that can't be missed.
These blackberry cream floats are bubbly, creamy, and a bit tangy—they're the perfect treat for a hot summer's day. You'll find us poolside sipping one of these all-natural beauties.