Blackberry Floats

Step up your ice cream float game with fresh blackberries.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Forget root beer floats. This summer, we're all about making the most of fresh, seasonal produce—especially in our desserts. Our Blackberry Floats are the inventive, frozen treat that your whole family will adore.

In this blackberry dessert recipe, a quick puree of blackberries, hot water, sugar, and lemon juice creates a vibrant syrup that brings the flavor (and rich purple color!) to these ice cream floats. The hot water helps to dissolve the sugar to make a syrup without any time on the stovetop. This flavor-loaded syrup can also be drizzled over pancakes or used to infuse cocktails, but we'll admit that our favorite use for this tart blackberry syrup involves a scoop of vanilla ice cream. An equal ratio of blackberry syrup to ice cream ensures that your floats will be full of flavor—and the topper of club soda brings the fizz factor that can't be missed.

These blackberry cream floats are bubbly, creamy, and a bit tangy—they're the perfect treat for a hot summer's day. You'll find us poolside sipping one of these all-natural beauties.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process blackberries, hot water, granulated sugar, and lemon juice in a blender until pureed, about 2 minutes. Strain; discard solids.

  • Scoop ⅓ cup vanilla ice cream into each of 4 glasses. Spoon ⅓ cup blackberry mixture into each glass; top each with 1 cup club soda. Garnish with blackberries and mint.

