Sallie Ann Robinson's Blackberry Dumplings

This is a very special and easy dessert. Momma would make this for us after we spent hours picking blackberries, making all the work worth it. —Sallie Ann RobinsonFrom Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry by Sallie Ann Robinson. Gainesville: University Press of Florida, September 2019. Reprinted with permission.
