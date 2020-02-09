Sallie Ann Robinson's Blackberry Dumplings

This is a very special and easy dessert. Momma would make this for us after we spent hours picking blackberries, making all the work worth it. —Sallie Ann RobinsonFrom Sallie Ann Robinson's Kitchen: Food and Family Lore from the Lowcountry by Sallie Ann Robinson. Gainesville: University Press of Florida, September 2019. Reprinted with permission.

Serves 4
Ingredients

Dough

Directions

  • Place the blackberries and sugar in a medium saucepot with 1 cup water, and bring to a boil over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring, until it thickens to a sauce. Reduce the heat to low and keep the blackberries warm as you make the dough.

  • In a large mixing bowl stir together the flour, salt, sugar, and vegetable shortening with ¼ cup water. Add more water, ­up to ¾ cup, as needed until the dough is loose and soft enough that you can scoop it out with a spoon.

  • Increase the heat of the blackberry pot to medium.

  • Scoop 1 teaspoon dough at a time and drop it into the saucepot of blackberries.  When the dough rises to the top of the blackberry sauce, use a tablespoon to turn it so the dough cooks evenly as it hardens. Drop in as many teaspoons of dough as you can at the same time, but leave a little room between them for the dough to swell. When all the dough is turned and has the consistency of a doughnut, the blackberry dumplings are ready to eat.

