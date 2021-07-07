Blackberry-Lime Drop Biscuits
Add a little flavor to your morning biscuits.
Grandma's famous buttermilk drop biscuits might just have some competition. Warm, fluffy biscuits usually play the supporting act on our tables, providing a bed for egg and melted cheese or a vehicle to sop up lots of sausage gravy. We will forever love the simple, humble biscuit, but these Blackberry-Lime Drop Biscuits are made to be the main event.
Infused with the vibrant, fresh flavors of lime and blackberry, these drop biscuits are anything but ordinary. These biscuits are crispy around the edges, with a golden-brown bottom and super-tender center. Both the lime glaze and the sour cream in the biscuit dough impart pleasant doses of tang, balanced out by the sweetness of the blackberries. While we call for blackberries here, these biscuits would be an excellent use for your favorite in-season berry—try them with blueberries or raspberries for similarly superb results.
This recipe is as easy as stir-and-scoop. Not only do these biscuits come together quickly (clocking in at just 30 minutes, they're our last-minute hosting hero), but they also taste amazing.