Blackberry-Buttermilk Sherbet

A sweet-and-tangy sherbet any Southerner can respect.

By Bill Smith

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
chill:
4 hrs
freeze:
2 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
6 cups
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Chef Bill Smith of Chapel Hill's venerable Crook's Corner, saw our strawberry buttermilk sherbet recipe in the May 2008 edition of the magazine, swapping blackberries for the strawberries and was so delighted by the results he put it on the menu while the issue was still on stands. The beauty of this sherbet is that it doesn't have to be cooked and sets quickly. Plus, as chef Smith proved, any summer berries you have on hand can work. Tossing together the berries with sugar and allowing the mixture to sit  is an easy way to break down the berries and draw out their juices. After a quick trip to the blender and a spin in the ice cream machine, you'll have a refreshing summer treat ready in the freezer when you are. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss together blackberries, sugar, and salt in a large bowl; let stand, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Transfer mixture to a blender or a food processor; process until completely smooth, about 2 minutes. Press puree through a fine mesh strainer into a large bowl; discard solids.  

    Advertisement

  • Stir buttermilk and vanilla into strained blackberry puree. Cover and chill until thoroughly cold, about 4 hours. Pour mixture into the freezer container of a 4-quart ice cream maker, and freeze according to manufacturer's instructions. Transfer to a freezer-safe container; cover and freeze 2 hours.  

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/11/2022