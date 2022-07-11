Blackberry-Buttermilk Sherbet
A sweet-and-tangy sherbet any Southerner can respect.
Chef Bill Smith of Chapel Hill's venerable Crook's Corner, saw our strawberry buttermilk sherbet recipe in the May 2008 edition of the magazine, swapping blackberries for the strawberries and was so delighted by the results he put it on the menu while the issue was still on stands. The beauty of this sherbet is that it doesn't have to be cooked and sets quickly. Plus, as chef Smith proved, any summer berries you have on hand can work. Tossing together the berries with sugar and allowing the mixture to sit is an easy way to break down the berries and draw out their juices. After a quick trip to the blender and a spin in the ice cream machine, you'll have a refreshing summer treat ready in the freezer when you are.