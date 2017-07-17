Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart Recipe
This elegant dessert by the chefs at Tennessee's award-winning Blackberry Farm is made in a tart pan, but unlike most tarts, it doesn't have a crust. The flavor and texture is more like a dense butter cake. Almond flour (look for it in your supermarket's gluten-free aisle) gives it a moist texture and heavenly aroma and brown butter adds nutty richness. Like a cookie on the outside, and a cake on the inside—with pockets of juicy blackberries. Powdered sugar is dusted on top for a beautiful presentation. Ripe, sweet, in-season blackberries make a huge difference in this cake. If great blackberries aren't available, try blueberries or raspberries. It'll still be just as tasty, trust us—fresh berries are just imperative.