Blackberry, Browned Butter, and Almond Tart Recipe

This elegant dessert by the chefs at Tennessee's award-winning Blackberry Farm is made in a tart pan, but unlike most tarts, it doesn't have a crust. The flavor and texture is more like a dense butter cake. Almond flour (look for it in your supermarket's gluten-free aisle) gives it a moist texture and heavenly aroma and brown butter adds nutty richness. Like a cookie on the outside, and a cake on the inside—with pockets of juicy blackberries. Powdered sugar is dusted on top for a beautiful presentation. Ripe, sweet, in-season blackberries make a huge difference in this cake. If great blackberries aren't available, try blueberries or raspberries. It'll still be just as tasty, trust us—fresh berries are just imperative.

By Blackberry Farm

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease and flour a 12-inch round tart pan with removable bottom; place tart pan on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high, and cook, stirring often, until butter releases a nutty aroma and milk solids are golden brown, about 8 minutes. Immediately transfer butter to a bowl; cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

  • Beat egg whites with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer on medium speed until frothy, about 30 seconds. Gradually add powdered sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Gradually add almond flour and 1 cup of the all-purpose flour; beat on medium-low speed until incorporated. Add vanilla bean paste and browned butter; beat on medium-low speed until incorporated. Spread batter in prepared pan. Toss blackberries with remaining 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, and sprinkle over batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 42 to 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Remove sides of pan, and cool 30 more minutes. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

