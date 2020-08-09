Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars

For a nice compromise between cookies and pies, choose a bar dessert. You get the luscious pie filling with the convenience of a hand-held treat. If you are looking for a new recipe to add to your collection of apple desserts, try these Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars. For this recipe, you will use two packages of refrigerated piecrusts. Prepare one package of the piecrust on a baking sheet and bake. While it cools, cook apples and fresh blackberries together, then stir in Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. Traditionally cooked for hours on the stovetop, this slow cooker recipe is a convenient hands-off approach to making apple butter. If you don’t want to make your own apple butter, use your favorite store brand. Spread the mixture over the prepared piecrust, then top with remaining package of piecrusts. Bake, and let cool completely. You can then cut into bars and arrange on a platter or wrap them individually to pack into a picnic basket.

By Pam Lolley
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Unroll 1 package piecrusts (2 piecrusts) on a lightly floured work surface. Place crusts side by side, and then overlap 1 on top of the other by about 3 inches. Roll together into about an 18- x 13-inch rectangle. Wrap dough around a lightly floured rolling pin; gently unroll over a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 15- x 10-inch rimmed baking sheet. Fit dough into rimmed baking sheet. Turn edges under, and crimp. Prick bottom and sides with a fork. Line pastry with parchment paper; fill with pie weights or dried beans.

  • Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Remove weights and parchment paper; bake 5 more minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add diced apples; cook, stirring often, until apples are tender-crisp, 7 to 8 minutes. Cool 15 minutes.

  • Stir together apples, blackberries, and Slow-Cooker Apple Butter in a bowl. Gently spread mixture in prepared crust in an even layer.

  • Unroll remaining piecrusts on a lightly floured surface. Place crusts side by side, and then overlap 1 on top of the other by about 3 inches. Roll together into about an 18- x 13-inch rectangle. Wrap dough around lightly floured rolling pin; gently unroll on top of filling. Turn edges under, and crimp, attaching to edges of baked piecrust. Cut random slits in top dough with a sharp knife. Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl. Brush top and edges of pie with egg wash, and sprinkle with demerara sugar.

  • Bake at 350°F until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 30 minutes. Cut into 12 (3 ⅓- x 3 ¾-inch) bars. Serve warm, or cool completely, about 1 hour.

