Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars
For a nice compromise between cookies and pies, choose a bar dessert. You get the luscious pie filling with the convenience of a hand-held treat. If you are looking for a new recipe to add to your collection of apple desserts, try these Blackberry-Apple Butter Pie Bars. For this recipe, you will use two packages of refrigerated piecrusts. Prepare one package of the piecrust on a baking sheet and bake. While it cools, cook apples and fresh blackberries together, then stir in Slow-Cooker Apple Butter. Traditionally cooked for hours on the stovetop, this slow cooker recipe is a convenient hands-off approach to making apple butter. If you don’t want to make your own apple butter, use your favorite store brand. Spread the mixture over the prepared piecrust, then top with remaining package of piecrusts. Bake, and let cool completely. You can then cut into bars and arrange on a platter or wrap them individually to pack into a picnic basket.