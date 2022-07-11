Blackberries in Sabayon

While this recipe is made with blackberries, many other fruits can work with sabayon.

By Bill Smith

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist Audrey Davis

25 mins
4 hrs
4 hrs 45 mins
8
There are a million variations of sabayon. It can be served hot or cold and you'll most often see it in Italian restaurants where it's called zabaglione, and is either served warm over berries, or folded into the layers of tiramisu. It's a rich egg yolk custard, flavored with wine and other spirits, like vermouth in this recipe and whipped to incorporate air.

Just like making other custards, sabayon is cooked gently over a double boiler while whisking constantly to avoid scrambling the eggs. Here, it is chilled and folded into whipped cream, giving the sabayon an airy texture perfect for blanketing fresh summer blackberries in, although other fruit would work as well. This simple dessert requires only a stove top and fresh fruit, making it an easy way to satisfy your summer sweet tooth.

  • Pour water to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low, maintaining a gentle simmer. Whisk together eggs, egg yolks, salt, and 1 1/4 cups of the sugar in a large heatproof bowl until thoroughly combined; whisk in Madeira and vermouth. Place bowl over simmering water. Cook, whisking constantly and vigorously, until mixture is foamy, triples in size, begins to give off steam, and reaches a temperature between 145°F to 150°F, 8 to 10 minutes. (Do not bring mixture to a boil.)  

  • Chill custard, uncovered, in refrigerator, stirring occasionally, until cold, about 4 hours. Beat cream with an electric mixer on medium speed until foamy, about 30 seconds. Increase mixer speed to medium-high, and gradually add remaining 1/4 cup sugar, beating until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Gently fold whipped cream into custard using a rubber spatula; cover and chill 20 minutes. Divide blackberries evenly among 8 dishes, and top with custard. 

