Blackberries in Sabayon
While this recipe is made with blackberries, many other fruits can work with sabayon.
Recipe Summary
There are a million variations of sabayon. It can be served hot or cold and you'll most often see it in Italian restaurants where it's called zabaglione, and is either served warm over berries, or folded into the layers of tiramisu. It's a rich egg yolk custard, flavored with wine and other spirits, like vermouth in this recipe and whipped to incorporate air.
Just like making other custards, sabayon is cooked gently over a double boiler while whisking constantly to avoid scrambling the eggs. Here, it is chilled and folded into whipped cream, giving the sabayon an airy texture perfect for blanketing fresh summer blackberries in, although other fruit would work as well. This simple dessert requires only a stove top and fresh fruit, making it an easy way to satisfy your summer sweet tooth.