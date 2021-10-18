This isn't just any old pie. This recipe for Black Walnut-Buttermilk Pie with Hibiscus-Cranberry Relish comes from writer and baker Keia Mastrianni, who has earned a dedicated following for her hyperseasonal pies at Milk Glass Pie, her farm-based bakery in western North Carolina. "On the farm where I live, black walnut trees gather in clusters in a patch dubbed 'Walnut Grove' on the far side of the pasture," says Mastrianni. "In the grey cold of wintertime, my husband and I collect baskets full of these heady walnuts, still in their shells. Luckily, we have a good tool for getting the meat from these tough nuts."