Black-Eyed Susan Slushies
Cool off on hot days with these bright drinks.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Move over, mint juleps. For this year's Kentucky Derby, Test Kitchen pro and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom is changing it up. "Instead of the usual mint juleps, I like to make fruity Black-Eyed Susan Slushies," says Odom. "The mix of pineapple and citrus juices and ginger ale is more synonymous with the Preakness Stakes than the Derby, but it's a classic drink that tastes great with or without bourbon. My mocktail version is served frozen and gussied up with garnishes as flashy as those sensational hats."
These fruity drinks, blended with ice and served slushy-style, are supremely refreshing. The pineapple and orange juices meld together in perfect harmony, and the "sour mix" that you make yourself with lime, lemon, and simple syrup adds a welcome note of tartness. If desired, add 1 ½ ounces bourbon to each glass along with the ginger ale. You can prepare this slush ahead of time and store it in the freezer for about 30 mins; any longer, and it will be too firm—you'll need to let it thaw slightly before being able to pour.
Go big on the garnishes: We're talking pineapple leaves, orange wheels, and maraschino cherries. These extra elements add to the festive spirit and make for an extra-colorful mocktail. Once you get a taste of this tropical drink, you'll be sipping it all summer long.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If desired, add 1 ½ ounces bourbon to each glass along with the ginger ale.