Black-Eyed Pea Ranchero Sauce Recipe
Try this spicy sauce instead of the usual tartar sauce next time you fry catfish. With 1 cup of chopped onion and ½ cup chopped jalapeño pepper, it is bound to leave an impression on you and your guests. Cook canned black-eyed peas with the onion and the jalapeño, stir in tomatoes and seasonings, and simmer until tomato juice is slightly thickened. Make it a couple of days in advance so all the flavors can meld together. Amp up this recipe a bit by adding chopped, seared, Andouille sausage and serving over rice.