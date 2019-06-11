Black-and-Blue Buttermilk Tart
Everyone has a favorite fruit cobbler recipe but, if you need another reason to love fresh summer berries, try this creamy tart for a cool dessert. The sweet -and-salty buttery cracker crust looks beautiful once you slip it out of the tart pan, but you can also use a 9-inch pie plate. The crust will be a bit shallower but will still look and taste great. The tart needs to chill at least 8 hours before serving, making this a nice choice for a make-ahead dessert. If transporting to a party, protect the crust and don't remove the tart from the pan until you are ready to serve. This recipe is a great way to enjoy blueberries and blackberries, but it is equally delicious with strawberries, peaches, or your favorite fresh fruit. Swap out the herb garnishes and use fresh mint leaves, or garnish with citrus zest for an added pop of flavor.