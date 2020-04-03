16 Ways To Use a Can of Black Beans
Cowboy Casserole
Cowboy Casserole
This casserole puts your 9x13 pan to stellar use. The cheesy dish will have every member of your family asking for seconds.
Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls
Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls
Start each bowl by filling it with yellow rice, black beans, and plantains. Then let everyone add their favorite toppings.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili
Cooking this comforting dish in your slow cooker will allow all of the flavors plenty of time to come together to create the perfect chili.
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
These handheld enchiladas are a 30-minute take on the classic dish.
Burrito Bowls
Burrito Bowls
This recipe will show you how easy it is to serve restaurant-quality burrito bowls at home.
Chicken Taco Casserole
Chicken Taco Casserole
Rotisserie chicken helps this cheesy bake come together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Nachos are always a good idea, especially when served for dinner.
Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup
New Mexico chile powder and ground cumin are used to create a flavor-packed broth for this one-dish soup.
Brisket-and-Black Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema
Brisket-and-Black Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema
Light and tangy Cilantro-Lime Crema is the finishing sauce this chili needs.
Easy Enchilada Bake
Easy Enchilada Bake
You might be surprised to find out that you can cook the casserole and cornbread in your slow cooker at the same time.
Taco-Tot Casserole
Taco-Tot Casserole
This one-dish dinner uses crowd-favorite tater tots for the topping. It's then drizzled with a spicy and tangy sour cream sauce.
Black Bean Chili
Black Bean Chili
Combine black beans with top sirloin steak for a hearty twist on traditional chili.
Texas Caviar Rice and Beans
Texas Caviar Rice and Beans
Traditionally served as an appetizer, adding rice and beans to Texas Caviar upgrades it to a dinner-worthy dish.
Chicken-and-Black Bean Chimichangas
Chicken-and-Black Bean Chimichangas
Convenience items like rotisserie chicken and store-bought salsa help this meal come together in just 20 minutes.
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
Southwest Chicken Tortillas
You're just 30 minutes away from enjoying this Southwestern meal.
Shrimp-and-Black Bean Stir-Fry
Shrimp-and-Black Bean Stir-Fry
Sweet and savory flavors are the perfect match in this tropical stir fry.