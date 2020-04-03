16 Ways To Use a Can of Black Beans

By Jenna Sims
Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox
You probably almost always have a can or two of black beans in your pantry. Instead of just serving them as a side, these recipes will help you make the most of the versatile legume. From casseroles to chilis to enchiladas, black beans are an easy way to add flavor and an extra source of protein to your meal. 
1 of 16

Cowboy Casserole

Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cowboy Casserole

This casserole puts your 9x13 pan to stellar use. The cheesy dish will have every member of your family asking for seconds. 

2 of 16

Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cuban Black Bean-and-Yellow Rice Bowls

Start each bowl by filling it with yellow rice, black beans, and plantains. Then let everyone add their favorite toppings. 

3 of 16

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili

Skyler Burt

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato-Black Bean Chili

Cooking this comforting dish in your slow cooker will allow all of the flavors plenty of time to come together to create the perfect chili.

4 of 16

Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

Stephen DeVries

Recipe: Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

These handheld enchiladas are a 30-minute take on the classic dish. 

5 of 16

Burrito Bowls

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Burrito Bowls

This recipe will show you how easy it is to serve restaurant-quality burrito bowls at home. 

6 of 16

Chicken Taco Casserole

Evi Abeler

Recipe: Chicken Taco Casserole

Rotisserie chicken helps this cheesy bake come together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time. 

7 of 16

Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos

Nachos are always a good idea, especially when served for dinner. 

8 of 16

Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

Recipe: Smoked Chicken Tortilla Soup

New Mexico chile powder and ground cumin are used to create a flavor-packed broth for this one-dish soup. 

9 of 16

Brisket-and-Black Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brisket-and-Black Bean Chili with Cilantro-Lime Crema

Light and tangy Cilantro-Lime Crema is the finishing sauce this chili needs. 

10 of 16

Easy Enchilada Bake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake

You might be surprised to find out that you can cook the casserole and cornbread in your slow cooker at the same time. 

11 of 16

Taco-Tot Casserole

Photo: Gina DeSimone; Food Styling: Blakeslee Giles; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Taco-Tot Casserole

This one-dish dinner uses crowd-favorite tater tots for the topping. It's then drizzled with a spicy and tangy sour cream sauce. 

12 of 16

Black Bean Chili

Southern Living

Recipe: Black Bean Chili

Combine black beans with top sirloin steak for a hearty twist on traditional chili.

13 of 16

Texas Caviar Rice and Beans

Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Texas Caviar Rice and Beans

Traditionally served as an appetizer, adding rice and beans to Texas Caviar upgrades it to a dinner-worthy dish. 

14 of 16

Chicken-and-Black Bean Chimichangas

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken-and-Black Bean Chimichangas

Convenience items like rotisserie chicken and store-bought salsa help this meal come together in just 20 minutes. 

15 of 16

Southwest Chicken Tortillas

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Southwest Chicken Tortillas

You're just 30 minutes away from enjoying this Southwestern meal. 

16 of 16

Shrimp-and-Black Bean Stir-Fry

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Black Bean Stir-Fry

Sweet and savory flavors are the perfect match in this tropical stir fry. 

