Our delicious Black Bean-Corn Tacos prove that you don't need meat to make a great taco. These vegetarian tacos come together in 20 minutes flat for a quick and easy supper that also happens to be good for you too. (Each serving is under 500 calories.) The tacos start with a flavorful base of sautéed onion, tomatillos, serrano chile, and garlic. If you've never cooked with fresh tomatillos, they have a bright, acidic flavor that's similar to green tomatoes. The green fruit (yes, tomatillos are a fruit) is covered with a thin, papery husk that must be peeled off and discarded. Tomatillos should be fairly firm when raw, but once they are cooked, they will soften up, just like green tomatoes. Drained and rinsed canned black beans and corn kernels (you can use fresh or frozen) are added to the tomatillo-onion mixture, along with smoky cumin and spicy ancho chile powder and a little lime juice to bring all of the ingredients together. Serve the bean-corn mixture inside corn tortillas that have been warmed in the oven, microwave, or in a skillet. (Or you can lightly char the tortillas over an open flame.) Our Test Kitchen recommends topping the tacos with diced avocados, sliced scallions, and Mexican crema, but you can use any taco topping you prefer—shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, salsa, and chopped cilantro are all good options. Whip up a batch of these Black Bean-Corn Tacos and get ready to enjoy your new favorite weeknight meal. And if you happen to have leftovers, they will keep well in the refrigerator and still taste great (maybe even better!) when reheated the next day.