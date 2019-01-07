Black Bean Chili
If you think black bean chili is a meatless meal, think again. This hearty chili recipe mixes black beans and top sirloin steak meat for a filling dinner everyone will love. Onions, green peppers, and a variety of spices will ensure that every bowl will be filled with plenty of flavor. The recipe makes 12 servings, so it's great to make when you have company, or if you make it for a weeknight supper you'll have plenty of leftovers to eat for lunch. You can also freeze it to have on hand for a busy weeknight when cooking is not an option. You'll also brown the meat and simmer the chili in one pot, your trusty Dutch oven, so cleanup will be a breeze.