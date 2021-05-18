Black Bean Burgers With Avocado Slaw

Topped with avocado slaw, this black bean burger is delicious.

By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

When we tell you that this is the best black bean burger, we mean it. Our Black Bean Burger with Avocado Slaw will earn the praise of vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. These burgers are a filling vegetarian option—that punch above their weight in terms of flavor—to include on any barbecue spread.

Our Test Kitchen's pro tip for crafting a moist black bean burger? Baking the canned black beans helps to dehydrate them, as well as make them more tender. The most difficult part of creating a great black bean burger is achieving just the right texture: By reducing the amount of moisture in the beans, the burger is less likely to be mushy or soggy. Pureeing some of the beans with other binders allows the patties to stick together, while still retaining as much texture as possible.

Chili powder provides a base flavor to carry throughout the patty, complimenting the creaminess of the avocado. For additional textural contrast, we top it all off with a crunchy, cilantro-laced slaw. Want to prepare meals in a pinch? These black bean burgers are great frozen, then reheated for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread beans in an even layer on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake until beans are dry and cracked, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool about 10 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic, and chili powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl, and set aside. Wipe skillet clean.

  • Place egg yolks, panko, salt, pepper, 2 cups of the beans, and 2 tablespoons of the onion mixture in a food processor. Process until mostly smooth, about 15 seconds. Transfer pureed mixture to bowl with remaining onion mixture. Add remaining 1 cup beans; stir until well combined. Divide evenly into 4 (about 6-ounce) balls; shape each ball into a 4-inch-wide, ¾-inch-thick patty. Arrange patties on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and cover with plastic wrap; chill 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss together coleslaw mix, dressing, and cilantro in a large bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill until ready to use or up to 1 hour.

  • Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to cleaned skillet; heat over medium. Add patties; cook until crisp, about 5 minutes per side. Serve patties on toasted buns with avocado slices and slaw.

