Black Bean Burgers With Avocado Slaw
Topped with avocado slaw, this black bean burger is delicious.
Recipe Summary
When we tell you that this is the best black bean burger, we mean it. Our Black Bean Burger with Avocado Slaw will earn the praise of vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. These burgers are a filling vegetarian option—that punch above their weight in terms of flavor—to include on any barbecue spread.
Our Test Kitchen's pro tip for crafting a moist black bean burger? Baking the canned black beans helps to dehydrate them, as well as make them more tender. The most difficult part of creating a great black bean burger is achieving just the right texture: By reducing the amount of moisture in the beans, the burger is less likely to be mushy or soggy. Pureeing some of the beans with other binders allows the patties to stick together, while still retaining as much texture as possible.
Chili powder provides a base flavor to carry throughout the patty, complimenting the creaminess of the avocado. For additional textural contrast, we top it all off with a crunchy, cilantro-laced slaw. Want to prepare meals in a pinch? These black bean burgers are great frozen, then reheated for lunch or dinner.