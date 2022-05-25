Biscuit-Bowl Biscuits
Every family needs a biscuit recipe. Ivy Odom shares her's with us.
Recipe Summary
"In the South, biscuit recipes aren't always committed to paper. Instead, they are often passed down through memories shared with loved ones in the kitchen," writes Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom. When Ivy makes her family's biscuit recipe, a very special bowl is the secret ingredient.
These Biscuit-Bowl Biscuits—named for the hand-carved wooden biscuit bowl that's been passed down in Ivy's family for generations—are lightly crunchy on the outside, but soft and tender inside. "For my daddy, there is only one way to make a biscuit. Soft, fluffy, and almost cakelike in crumb," Ivy writes. Accordingly, these biscuits bear more resemblance to dinner rolls than to the buttery, flaky, crunchy-top biscuits that are popular at modern brunch joints.
Embrace the rustic spirit of family baking—this recipe is all about feeling the dough, using your hands, and trusting your own intuition as to when to stop incorporating flour. Work quickly and gently, and use as little flour as possible to yield a soft, not super sticky dough. Practice makes perfect with these biscuits—the more you make them, you'll learn how to feel when the dough is just right.