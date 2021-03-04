What could be more Southern than a sweet birthday cake perfectly packaged in a mason jar? It's thoughtful, easy, and oh-so delicious. This recipe starts with a package of boxed cake mix (to save time), but we made a few changes to really take it to the next level. By substituting melted butter for oil and whole milk for water, we guarantee your boxed cake mix will taste better than ever. This Birthday Cake in a Jar recipe is complete with a homemade cream cheese icing that beautifully incorporates sweet and tangy flavors. Once the cake is baked and cooled, cut out circles of cake using the mason jar, and then layer cake and icing until it fills the jar. Add assorted sprinkles to make this jar cake adorably festive. Whether you're leaving it at someone's doorstep or storing it in your freezer for grab-and-go birthday gifts when needed, this recipe is sure to impress.