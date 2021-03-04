Birthday Cake in a Jar

Celebrate the people you love with an individual mason jar filled with birthday cake.

By Ivy Odom

active:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
9
What could be more Southern than a sweet birthday cake perfectly packaged in a mason jar? It's thoughtful, easy, and oh-so delicious. This recipe starts with a package of boxed cake mix (to save time), but we made a few changes to really take it to the next level. By substituting melted butter for oil and whole milk for water, we guarantee your boxed cake mix will taste better than ever. This Birthday Cake in a Jar recipe is complete with a homemade cream cheese icing that beautifully incorporates sweet and tangy flavors. Once the cake is baked and cooled, cut out circles of cake using the mason jar, and then layer cake and icing until it fills the jar. Add assorted sprinkles to make this jar cake adorably festive. Whether you're leaving it at someone's doorstep or storing it in your freezer for grab-and-go birthday gifts when needed, this recipe is sure to impress.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 1 rimmed (18x13-inch) baking sheet with cooking spray, then line with parchment paper. Or, alternatively, lightly grease 2 (9x13-inch) rimmed baking sheets with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Prepare cake mix according to recipe instructions. Fold 2/3 cup sprinkles into batter if using, then spread batter into prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven 20-23 minutes, rotating halfway through, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

  • Let cake cool 10 minutes in pan, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare Cream Cheese Frosting and place in a piping bag. If all frosting does not fit in one bag, do this in batches. Place cooled cake on a cutting board. Use a mason jar to cut 18 circles of cake; set aside.

  • Assemble the Jars: Place one circle of cake in a mason jar, lightly pressing cake to very bottom of jar. Pipe frosting about 1/2-inch thick on top of cake layer, then top with a second cake layer. Pipe another 1/2-inch of frosting on top of second layer, then add one final layer of cake and a final 1/2-inch layer of frosting. Sprinkle with sprinkles, if desired. Place lid on mason jar and repeat with remaining cake, frosting, and sprinkles.

