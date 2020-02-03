Birthday Cake Ice Cream

It's your party, and you can have birthday cake and ice cream in one.

By Southern Living Editors

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

15 mins
3 hrs
5 hrs 45 mins
Serves 8 (serving size: about 1/2 cup)
Why choose between birthday cake and ice cream when you can have both in one? This super-creamy, no-churn birthday cake ice cream is oh-so-easy to make at home.

Making homemade ice cream may seem like a daunting task, but this no-churn recipe simplifies the process: No fancy equipment required. That's right, all you need to pull off this homemade ice cream is a baking sheet, an electric mixer, and a loaf pan. Plus, it only requires 15 minutes of active time before you pop it in the freezer (and if you're not celebrating right away, it can be frozen for up to three months).

This recipe can be split into two components: the cake crumbles and the ice cream base. The cake crumbles bear resemblance to strudel, bringing authentic cake flavor and a dynamic texture to this sweet treat. Condensed milk and whipped cream form a light, airy base for this no-churn birthday cake ice cream. Of course, it's the rainbow sprinkles that really bring the party.

Our Test Kitchen professionals advise stirring the cake crumbles into the ice cream when it's only partially frozen—this will ensure the crumbles are evenly distributed and don't all sink to the bottom.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the sprinkles in a medium bowl until combined. Stir in melted butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the vanilla. Squeeze mixture together using your fingertips until big and small clumps form (batter will not be smooth). Spread clumped batter in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until firm, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Set aside.

  • Stir together condensed milk, salt, and remaining 2 teaspoons vanilla in a large bowl; set aside. Beat whipping cream in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold whipped cream and remaining 1/3 cup sprinkles into condensed milk mixture. Spoon mixture into a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze until cold, about 2 hours.

  • Stir cake crumbles into cold whipped cream mixture. Cover with plastic wrap; freeze until very firm, about 3 hours. To serve, scoop ice cream into bowls, and garnish with additional sprinkles.

