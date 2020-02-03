Birthday Cake Ice Cream
It's your party, and you can have birthday cake and ice cream in one.
Recipe Summary
Why choose between birthday cake and ice cream when you can have both in one? This super-creamy, no-churn birthday cake ice cream is oh-so-easy to make at home.
Making homemade ice cream may seem like a daunting task, but this no-churn recipe simplifies the process: No fancy equipment required. That's right, all you need to pull off this homemade ice cream is a baking sheet, an electric mixer, and a loaf pan. Plus, it only requires 15 minutes of active time before you pop it in the freezer (and if you're not celebrating right away, it can be frozen for up to three months).
This recipe can be split into two components: the cake crumbles and the ice cream base. The cake crumbles bear resemblance to strudel, bringing authentic cake flavor and a dynamic texture to this sweet treat. Condensed milk and whipped cream form a light, airy base for this no-churn birthday cake ice cream. Of course, it's the rainbow sprinkles that really bring the party.
Our Test Kitchen professionals advise stirring the cake crumbles into the ice cream when it's only partially frozen—this will ensure the crumbles are evenly distributed and don't all sink to the bottom.