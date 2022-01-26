Birthday Cake Cookies
These cookies will bring you back to childhood birthday parties where sprinkle cake was doled out in generous slices.
Recipe Summary test
The classic sprinkle cake gets the cookie treatment with our Birthday Cake Cookies. With a distinctive vanilla cake flavor, jimmies, and white chocolate chips, one bite will transport you back to childhood birthday parties where this cake was doled out in generous slices. Serve them at a birthday celebration or tuck them into a lunchbox for a fun dessert. These cookies are versatile; with just a change in sprinkles, they can suit nearly every occasion. Cake batter extract imparts an intense cake flavor, so be sure not to skip it. You'll also want to give yourself time to chill the dough, as it is essential to keeping your cookies from melting all over the pan as soon as they hit the oven. When rolling out the dough, use a one-tablespoon scoop for uniform proportions, and wet your hands with a damp paper towel for easy rolling and less sticking.