Bird's Nest Cookies
Chocolatey, crunchy, and easy to make, these spring treats are undeniably adorable.
Gallery
Credit: Joy Howard
Recipe Summary
Celebrate Easter or the advent of Spring with these fanciful, no-bake sweets. Made with just four ingredients, they combine chocolate with the crunch of store-bought crispy noodles. They also make a quick and easy kitchen project for young cooks. We combined peanut butter and milk chocolate chips for our version, but you can also use all chocolate—or even dark chocolate chips—if you prefer.