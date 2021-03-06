Bird's Nest Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Chocolatey, crunchy, and easy to make, these spring treats are undeniably adorable.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Joy Howard

15 mins
15 mins
Celebrate Easter or the advent of Spring with these fanciful, no-bake sweets. Made with just four ingredients, they combine chocolate with the crunch of store-bought crispy noodles. They also make a quick and easy kitchen project for young cooks. We combined peanut butter and milk chocolate chips for our version, but you can also use all chocolate—or even dark chocolate chips—if you prefer.   

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the chocolate and peanut butter chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt 1 minute, stir, then continue to melt in 20-second bursts, stirring several times in between to encourage melting, until smooth.

  • Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Use a rubber spatula to gently stir in the noodles until well coated. Use a large spoon to scoop a heaping portion of the mixture and place on the prepared sheet. Make a well in the center and add 2 or 3 of the chocolate eggs. Repeat with the remaining chocolate mixture and chocolate eggs. Let the chocolate set before serving.

